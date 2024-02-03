Parents' criticism backfires: Nepo kid responds with refund check and a GTFO. AITA?

They want OP to be the personification of perfection, because they consider OP an extension of them. They're not genuinely concerned about what's best for her, because that would require them to view OP as an autonomous individual. Plenty of parents struggle with the transition from a parent/child relationship to treating them like an equal adult.

Some parents never seem to get there. I don't think it's that simple in this case, and you nailed a big part of the "why" that bleeds into every crack of the facade they're insisting upon:

"If your parents were actually supportive and loving, they would encourage you instead of criticizing."