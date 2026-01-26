'My entire family abandoned me because I said no to my mom getting married again.'

I’m grieving the loss of my entire family, but at the same time, I feel strangely relieved that I no longer have to carry their moral justifications and emotional manipulation. I just want to know— Was I wrong for saying no? Was setting this boundary really that unforgivable? Thanks for reading.

Pretend_Artist_1823 said:

Sounds to me like the trash took itself out here. You are better off without people like that in your life.

Similar-Ad-6862 said:

Look. My father is a cheating sack of garbage. Not only did he not ask my permission he didn't bother to tell me or invite me.

All this to say. Let the trash take itself out