'AITA for having my baby shower on the same day as my step-sister's birthday?'

Here's the story:

I'm (f20) six months pregnant with twins and just had my baby shower last weekend. For some context my parents for divorced when I was 12, I have two siblings, an older brother and a younger brother. My dad remarried two years after the divorce, his new wife already had a daughter (f22) and they have three more kids together. After the divorce my mom got custody over us and we visited my dad in weekends.

I don't have a good relationship either with his wife or with his stepdaughter. His wife always tried to be our "new mom" which neither me or my brothers liked, and her daughter would always try to fight for our dad's attention with us, especially me since we were both girls. Because of this we never really liked each other and that hasn't changed over the years.