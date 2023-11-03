"AITA for 'allowing' my wife to wear expensive jewelry to dinner and embarrassing my BIL?" UPDATED

Since his original post, the man shared this update on the situation:

Thank you to everyone for giving me the confidence to move forward with the situation! There were a few questions in my last post regarding how my wife, BIL, and SIL were involved in the situation that I wanted to shed some light on. Unfortunately, the outcome isn't the best.

The first thing I want to clear up is that BIL is, in fact, my wife's brother. Secondly, the "allow" comment regarding my wife's choice in dress was from my BIL. I have no interest or power in dictating what my wife choses to wear regardless of the occasion.

Thirdly, while I won't reveal the cost of the necklace, I can assure everyone that it was in a reasonable price range that definitely wouldn't turn any heads if worn out running errands, but was still special enough to my wife and myself.