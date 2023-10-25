Mom refuses to let her son go to his father’s wedding with his affair partner. 'AITA?'

Apparently she is pregnant so they are rushing it. Last week he calls me up about the date of the wedding (a date in October) saying he wants our son to be there. The date of the wedding is 1. A weekend I have custody 2. The day of his cousins (my sister’s son) 7th birthday party.

My son is very close his cousin and my sister has a fun party she is planning I told my ex there is now way is my son going to the wedding. He said that I was being a bitter bitch. I tell him that if he really wanted his son to be there he would have scheduled the wedding on a weekend he had custody or actually checked with me before booking the date.