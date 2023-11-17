'AITA for wanting to break up with fiancé if he spends Christmas with his daughter and ex?' UPDATED 2X

He said what? We (his ex and he) always celebrate Christmas together for the daughters sake. I told him that it was not ok now we are engaged to be married. I asked him why they don’t do alternate Christmases or days like other divorced couples but he said no we promised to make out daughters life as normal as possible.

I started thinking after his words. I don’t know how this will work in the future, after 5 years together I’m still shipped away every Christmas and I know its for the little girl who I adore but I feel sick to my stomach. I think I want to end the relationship but he thought I was being so selfish and horrible. I feel horrible too but I don’t see any future with him.

She then shared this FIRST UPDATE on her original post: