'AITA for getting my parents uninvited from my brother's wedding due to my cheating past?' BROTHER RESPONDS

And satansBigMac said:

Why in the world would you think they would want you there? Brother or not you did something incredibly shitty to him (and her) and that’s the consequence. Your parents should have stayed out of it. You were wrong in this whole situation.

Feisty_Irish said:

After what you did to Maria, did you really expect her to invite you to the wedding?

Verdict: YTA.

And apparently his brother feels the same way. Because he found the original post, and responded with his own take on the situation.

My brother slept with and ran off with my ex and now wants an invite to my wedding, getting my parents uninvited in the process.

He writes: