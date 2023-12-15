'AITA for storming out after someone revealed my pregnancy at a family gathering?' UPDATED

Yesterday night we all had dinner together. It was a buffet, so everyone was standing and talking. The real meal was supposed to be today at noon. Lukas and I though it would be a way to take our mind off things. Keep in mind that at this point NOBODY at this event knew. So yesterday we were all catching up when my cousin came to introduce his new GF Ana to us.

I see my cousin often so we only talked a little. After a while however Ana came back to us and did not leave me alone. She kept talking to me, cutting other people off and trying to make me drink to have fun. I told her that I was not a drinker (which is true, especially at family gathering) and I tried to make her understand that I wanted to talk to other people.