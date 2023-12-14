"AITA for calling out my stepmom's 'second wife syndrome' after she ruined my dance studio?"

She even asked my dad if we could have 2 versions of our Christmas cards, one of them having my brother and I in it and another with just my dad, step mom and 2 step brothers to go to step moms friends who don’t really know us.

The issue at hand has been going on for about a month, step mom has been slowly turning my dance studio in my dad's house into a play room. Every weekend I’m there it’s like there are more and more toys in it. I still dance competitively, and though I live at college most of the time, when I’m home I live with my dad and need it for practice.