'AITA for refusing to contribute to my older brother's wedding?' UPDATED 2X

My Dad did apologize to me if I felt like he didn't defend me to her. He just said that he was so shocked about what went on that he couldn't react. My Dad and I are fine.

As for my brother... Its sort of uneventful. We met for lunch at my Dads house today. When I walked in, he tried to hug me but I wasn't having it. He did apologize. Sincerely I believe. He told me that he knew about all the wedding stuff she had prepared but not the "expense sheet" and that he had told her weeks ago what his parents were willing to pay for and that she could not ask me for money.