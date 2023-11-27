'AITA for not helping my half-sister after she was kicked out?' UPDATED 3X

BM, AP, and HS moved not long after this - BM had been in childcare and lost her job because no one wants to hire you to watch their kids when you abandon yours in the middle of the night...

I haven't seen HS in 17 years. I didn't know what she looked like until I came home today. She was sitting on my porch with a suitcase and a car, I think my grandmother's, pulled off as soon as I parked. I didn't get out of the car, I was too angry to even move and I'm still angry right now.

She kept saying she needs me and started crying, telling me that "our mom" was awful, her dad cut contact, and BM's nee partner doesn't want her in his house.