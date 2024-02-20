'AITA for keeping my late wife's family out of my life and away from our daughter?' UPDATED

"AITA for respecting my late wife’s wishes about keeping her family out?"

My wife unfortunately passed away last year when our daughter was only 3 months old. It was very difficult to get through but my little girl and I are keeping it together. My daughter is 16 months now and there’s been pressure from my wife’s sister to let her side of the family see my daughter.

The issue is my wife had absolutely no contact with her family since she was 18, so 16 years of not seeing them. Her home life was something she never wanted to talk about. It always made her upset so I never pushed her to tell me. All I know is they were manipulative and abusive in some form. She left as soon as she was 18, changed her last name and never spoke to them again.