'AITA for stealing my SIL’s wedding thunder because of my pregnancy?'

"AITA for stealing my SIL’s wedding thunder bc of my pregnancy?"

Sorry the title is awful I know. I admit my mental state is very emotional right now so I don’t know if im being self centred or if im in the right here. Let me try to summarise the situation: My husband’s sister is getting married in Feb. I am on the border of my 1st/2nd trimester right now. Currently in laws are visiting husband and I in our country.

I got hospitalised twice with a threatened miscarriage and while baby and I are thankfully okay, I’ve been put on bedrest. MIL offered to stay with us until Feb when we would’ve travelled to their home for the wedding anyway. She will still be there for most of a month before the wedding, she just won’t be available to do running around errands in January