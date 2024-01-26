'AITA for taking my daughter to Disneyland despite my parents' traumatic experience?' UPDATED

so when me and my husband wanted to go on a before baby arrives vacation, we decide to go to Disneyland for around 3 days. my daughter loves the princesses and the idea of magic so when we told her she was over-joyed. I told my mom when we were at lunch together that we were going in a trip, when I told her it was Disneyland she was enraged.

I was extremely confused because I thought she forgot about it honestly. she called me a backstabber and just really rude words. she stormed out of the restaurant and I payed and left a few minutes later. a few hours later my dad called me and screamed at me that,