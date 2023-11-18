'AITA for making my sister cry and leave the restaurant during her birthday dinner?'

Back to the dinner, Sammy later made this other comment that truly hurt me " You know what I just realized my daughter is my dad's first grandchild, I mean biological of course, and I just think about how I started a new generation in our family." I have three boys who are all OLDER than my niece.

My brother stepped in and said "You didn't just realize that Sammy, because you have mentioned that to me three times already!"

I tried to let that comment go too, but I was and am still very hurt by it. Like I'm not good enough and my boys are nonexistent to her. I spoke up and said that was a very hurtful comment and I didn't appreciate it. Sammy started crying, pushed her birthday cheesecake to the side, and walked out of the restaurant.