'AITA for ruining my brother's marriage because his wife left me at the pool?' UPDATED

i don't think she's cheated on him or anything like a lot of people in the original post thought, at least my bro never said anything about that, but yall were right about the incident with me being the straw that broke the camels back and that I'm not the only victim of bri being careless.

a while back I guess my bro came home early from work and found my niece (2yo) alone in their house with the front door unlocked. he called bri 3 or 4 times with no answer and she came in the front door right before he was about to call the cops. Apparently she went to the convenience store like a 5 minute drive from their place and left my niece by herself.