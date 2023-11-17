'AITA for not wanting to invite my SIL’s additional partner to my wedding?' UPDATED

The ensuing meltdown has been ugly to say the least. MIL began spamming my fiancé with angry and unhinged emails, accusing him of being anti-poly, and somehow, antisemetic (his family is Jewish, obviously including him as well). SIL has said she won’t speak to us.

FIL advised my fiancé not to respond to MIL until she calmed down. Over the past few days, she’s now emailing him about random garbage, acting like nothing ever happened.

FIL asked to talk to fiance face-to-face today. I thought it was an odd request as they usually just talk on the phone and we live 3 hours away from them. Fiance had to be in the area for work today. My theory was he planned to offer to help pay for the wedding so our budget would be a non-issue. Not the case.