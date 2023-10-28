'AITA for telling my SIL to leave after she announced her pregnancy at my engagement dinner?'

SIL and her husband said they were going "somewhere else" to celebrate and asked who wanted to join them. We had no choice but end the party soon since most of my fiance's family wanted to go after giving me nasty looks for my early on confrontation with my SIL.

I felt awful because my family were left alone and my fiance was the only one who stayed. My fiance said had I not started arguing with his sister none of them would've wanted to leave. Basically saying I ruined my own engagement dinner,

Was I wrong? Should I have just sucked it up and not confronted her?.