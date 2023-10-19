Man refuses to attend sister's wedding with her affair partner unless his parents pay. 'AITA?'

AITA for asking my parents to pay me to go to my sisters wedding?

Here's the story:

My (28M) family and I are currently going at it over my sisters (30F) wedding. This situation has festered so badly that I am not planning on going to the wedding or home for the Hollidays this year and will go to my GFs family instead.

This thing started 4 years ago. My sister got married, I was a groomsman and very involved in the process. I was never that close with my ex BIL but he was a decent enough guy. So in July of 2022 my sister and her ex husband divorced. This was due to her having an affair with her current fiancé.