'AITA for being upset and leaving when my SIL stole my pregnancy announcement?' UPDATED 4X

I realized then that none of them were ever going to change how they treat me. I saw that what I was allowing to happen was just as bad as what they were doing. I was allowing myself to be belittled, hurt and used time and time again. The family members who did nothing are just as bad in my opinion because they’ve never even tried to defended me.

I’ve put up with a lot from my family in the past. I have had to get over so many past issue and pain because I pushed past it in the name of family. Now this was all happening again but this time it was in front of my daughter. What if they started treating my daughter the same way when she is older.