Dad ditches daughter's baby shower after she fired him from home repairs job. 'AITA?' UPDATED

As a last ditch effort to see if my father cares about being a part of the birth of his grandson, Sean texted a picture of my son from a 3D impromptu ultrasound we had to get today- I think the photo made it all feel so real for Sean and he was really hoping to mend fences. My father ignored the text- he has not checked in on me or the baby since October.

While painful, it is clear to us he intends to hold onto this grudge and doesn’t want to be involved in our lives or our son. I wish I could say I’m at peace with this but I’m really not. I will do the best to move forward, focus on the baby and when I’m feeling down I re-read some of the comments from my earlier post to remind me that going low/no contact is the best choice for us. Thank you again, everyone!