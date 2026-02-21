'AITA for banning my sister's BF from my house, and slamming the door in his face?' UPDATED

She says she didn't think I was serious about banning her boyfriend from my house and that none of us should take what he says or does personally because his opinions don't actually effect us. She told me through tears that she still wants the 'boyfriend experience' of bringing someone around her family and that was the ONLY emotional labor she asks of this guy and he was willing to do it.

And he never did come back to get her, or respond to her calls and texts. She ended up going home with my parents and has been there since. At some point soon she'll probably get a ride to his place and likely go back to my parents place with her stuff in a box.