'Caught MIL snooping on security cam, husband furious with ME for wanting to press charges.' UPDATED

"Caught MIL snooping on security cameras, Husband furious with ME for wanting to press charges."

Here's the original post:

To preface this I just wanted to let it be known that yes, I know I overdo it with the camera system a bit. I have a ring doorbell, along with mini cameras in the living room, kitchen, and mine and my husbands bedroom. He knows about all the cameras. Let me make that clear. He knows they are there, and he is okay with it.

You see, about three years before we got together (have been together for five years now) I was at my apartment living by myself. Long story short someone broke in, I tried to fight back and got the $h!t beat out of me and had all of my prized possessions stolen.