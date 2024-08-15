'My family thinks I hid the fact that my sister's husband (my ex) is abusive.' UPDATED

I don't want to go into all the details because it is long boring and still painful (some bits at least) but I met my ex 4 years ago and I at least was madly in love with him. For two years I was blissfully happy until I took him home for Christmas and I caught him making out with my sister. It devastated me.
My ex tried to apologize kept trying to get me back but I didn't want anything to do with him anymore and 3 months later, my sister and he were expecting their first. Now they're married with 2 children. My family forgave them eventually when children were in the picture. I kept my distance but I have met them on the occasional family gathering.
I still feel hurt by my sister but other than than, I'm good. Last weekend, my mom asked me to come home for something urgent and there was my dad too. They told me that they were disappointed in me for not being honest about my ex being abusive. I was shocked but my mom told me that he is very abusive to my sister. That's when my sister came to my parents and I saw her face and cut lip.
I was shocked and I really couldn't say anything other than that I never knew. My sister became very upset and started yelling at me, asking what the f I meant by that. That I was so much better than her that he didn't hurt me? I said no but no amount of swearing that I didn't know and that he must've hidden his true nature. My mom told me to leave and that she was very disappointed.
I have cried every day now, remembering my sister's face. But I just don't know why this happened to her. He was so very kind and gentle with me but I can't explain why he was that way. I don't know how people like him work but according to my sister if he is abusive once then he is abusive all the time.
I have no experience with people this way. I couldn't answer her. He has been abusive to her since the beginning of their relationship. When I calmed down, I texted my mother because she wasn't answering my calls that my sister is right and abusive people are just abusive but that maybe the circumstances may be different. My sister is younger.
I knew that some men show their true colors after marriage, or after children etc. My relationship with him wasn't of the same nature. I tried every explanation but this just seemed to trigger her further because she texted me back that I'm a liar that hid the truth from them instead of warning my sister. She asked if I thought I was better than my sister not to have been abused by the same man.
I was shocked. Like it is about the woman? Better women get abused less? I couldn't believe what I was reading. I texted her that she was disgusting to say something like this but I regretted it so much. Now nobody from my family is talking to me, not even my father who I talked to on daily basis. I don't know what to do or how to help. I really need help explaining why my sisters husband is what he is. I feel so guilty.
[deleted] said:
So... They're being abusive towards you because he's abusive towards your sister? They're truly focusing on the wrong thing. I'm very sorry for both you and your sister, but they're so wrong to pin this on you. Even if he was abusive towards you or you could have known, he is still the one doing it, not you.
jackieblueideas said:
Big if here: IF he had been abusive to you, and you warned her once you caught them together, what do you think would have happened? She'd say you're lying and trying to ruin him because you're jealous and vindictive and can't accept their love.
And LearnsFromExperience said:
So your family, who have excused your sister's awful betrayal, are mad at you because you could've magically foreseen your ex's abuse? Someone who's so messed up in the head he fooled around with your sister right under your nose at a family event?
I don't know where to start. Cut all of them off and get therapy to figure out why you'd be able to twist all this up in your own head so that you're the bad guy.
Hello again, this is an update. I am so sorry that I went silent after posting here but I actually wrote my post very late at night and fell asleep afterwards, when I logged in the next day the post was locked and I couldn't answer any of you. I want to thank you for the attention that you given me because I have been so lonely. I have read all of your comments and I have answered as many dms that I could.
I'm sorry for not been able to answering everyone. I see that cutting all contact with my family is the most common advice that I got and you are probably right. It is time for me to move on. I never completely and wholeheartedly forgiven my family for accepting my sister's betrayal but I understood that my parents wanted to be in their grandchildren's lives.
I would never have wanted the children to be deprived of the love of grandparents since they are innocent in all of this. But at the same time, I needn't however like or accept their forgiveness. I just love my family and losing my sister was a hard blow I just didn't want to lose the rest of the family. I kept my distance however beside from my brother (30m) I don't think I mentioned him in my original post. We're close.
Many of you also asked about why my family didn't see the fact that my sister's husband cheated with my own sister as a red flag, this is the first thing I asked my mom but her answer was very disappointing so I didn't even think to include it in my original post. She just made it about me needing to get over it and to let go of my grudge.
I have felt some type of guilt because I only talked positively about Him before I introduced him to my family. About his generosity and kindness. He treated me like a queen and his family took me in with warmth. He went out of his way to make me happy and all the dreams we shared about our future together.
The places we would visit, and I was so happy when he expressed how he couldn't wait to spend the rest of his life with me (maybe this is a red flag). I was so happy with him and that is all my sister heard me talk about since I met him. With all this in mind I totally understood my sister and her reluctance to believe me. That he showed another side if yet his real side with her.
Especially when I know that she is in a very vulnerable place right now. I thought I would be understanding and reach out to her once again. I explained everything that I wrote to my mom and the post here. That he probably always been what he was. I got so many stories of girls written to me here about their experience with abuse and how and why it started.
I sent my sister the screenshots (with the girls' permission). My sister is 7 years younger than him (while I am only 11 months younger). I didn't live with him. I didn't have any children with him and I wasn't relying on him to provide for my or my children since I didn't need to stay at home to raise children. All and all I sent about 30 instagrams dms explaining.
After 3 hours, my sister sent me a a very short reply I know that you are sleeping with him you [wh@%#] and she blocked me. I didn't even cry this time. Today my brother asked me that he wanted to see me. He came to me after work. He said that my sister had sent everything that I have written to her to the rest of the family and that she was raging mad.
My parents are angry with me for distressing her more that she already was. My brother told me to cut my losses and lay low. "You can't help her because she just wants to blame her misery on somebody". From what my brother had gathered from my mom and sister, her Husband has been abusive with her since she refused to terminate her first pregnancy.
So the abuse started just a few months into their relationship. My sister was growing more paranoid with time that her husband would cheat on her with me (and probably others) but that was the reason she always disproportionately hated me (SHE hated ME!) because she always thought that I would try to get back at her by taking him back because I still was single and hadn't moved on.
It got worse because she always asked him why he was gentler towards me and he told her that it was because I wasn't a cheap wh\re like her which made her believe we still had contact. She also found his secret instagram account where he followed some girls, me included.
It hurt me to hear all of this but as my brother said, I can't do anything. She refuses to leave him even with my parents urge and assurance that they could take care of her and her children. I'm heartbroken for her, but I don't think I can do anything. I'm cutting my family out of my life and thats my final decision.
EDIT: I saw many of you calling me a "doormat", I mean I know you mean well but how juvenile to use such terms. I'm neither a doormat nor do i lack self-respect. I held my head high when I suffered pain from a betrayal very few of you can relate to so forgive me when I say I don't respect your childish behavior. Be better.