'My fiancée's sister (and my ex) confessed to me that I'm the reason her life is a mess.' UPDATED 2X

This might not seem like a big deal to most people reading, but it's become a big deal for me and my fiancee. So when I was 14 I became best friends with a girl, let's call her G. When we were 16 we started dating. Spent all our time together. Basic teenage love stuff. During this time, I became close with her little sister V who was 13.
V and I were always friendly with one another, some teasing, some fighting, but just general kids being kids. So G and I dated for 4 years, and ended up breaking up when we were in college, because we wanted different things in life. I was fine with having only G as my partner for life, and G felt like she'd be missing out on her "girls just want to have fun" days.
This was obviously a pretty rough time for me, for G, and for our whole friend group. The relationship was basically a corpse for several months, dragged along by our unwillingness to let eachother go. She proposed an open relationship several times and I just couldn't bring myself to agree to it.
During this time, V got pretty angry with her sister G because V, by that point, saw me as part of the family. I found out later that V and G got into regular fights about G's inability to commit to me. At the time V was 17 years old and G was 20 so it's not like V could really force G to do anything. Eventually, G and I broke up, and our 4 year relationship (and 6 year friendship) came to an end.
I felt that the right thing to do was probably distance myself from V as well, because being as close to V as I usually was would mean that I'd never quite leave G's life. This ended up backfiring because it made V very upset, and she basically interpreted this to mean that V and I were never really friends and I was only tolerating her for G's sake.
Out of guilt, or out of some selfish desire to not lose yet another piece of my life, I acquiesced to V and we stayed friends. This was in 2014.
By 2015, V was 18 and I was 21. She came to the same college as I was in, and we were good friends. I always kept some distance with V out of respect to G. This means that no matter how friendly I was with V, I never really talked to her about really personal stuff, or my romantic life. She was a good friend, but not a "close" friend.
Then in late 2015 there was an incident where V behaved extremely jealous towards a girl I was casually seeing. There was another incident in early 2016 where V was found to be shit-talking a different girl I was seeing. And when I confronted V about it, V basically confesses that she has developed feelings for me.
I shut that down immediately, because every part of it felt totally and viscerally wrong. But at the time, V assured me that G was okay with it and her mom was okay with it too. She puts all her cards on the table and says that while she understands I view her as a kid, she'd like the chance to at least date me and change my mind.
Obviously she succeeded, because as of February this year, she and I are engaged. We've been together for 5 years now and it's by far the best relationship I've ever been in.
The only problem is that it turns out V lied about one thing at the start of the relationship: while it's true that her mother loved me and was totally fine with V dating me, G was never ever okay with it. In fact G was very much NOT okay with it and had been vocal about this to V.
G never said any of this to me because she and I were no-contact. All of this is coming up now because G is over our apartment for the week and on day 2 (yesterday), she gets drunk and blurts out how I "upgraded" to a younger prettier model by dating her little sister.
V was already passed out by this point, so she has no idea that G said these things to me. But at the time, I got defensive and said that G was okay with it at the time so why does it bother her so much half a decade later.
Then G told me the truth about how she was never okay with it. But then she found out that I agreed to give V a chance and it broke her heart and she tried to "let go" of the jealousy she was feeling. And now, 5 years later, she still feels intense pangs of jealousy all made worse by the wedding planning for our marriage.
G says that she regrets asking me for a breakup, and the single life wasn't worth losing love for. She assured me that she wasn't trying to break V and myself up, or trying to get me back. She said that she just needed me to "know" how she really feels.
She also attributes these feelings of rejection and loss as the cause of her depression -- which incidentally has derailed her life for the last 4 years, so the times match up I guess. What's the right move here? Do I tell V about G's confession? Do I pretend like I didn't hear any of this?
G doesn't seem to remember what she said, or is playing it off like she didn't confess anything. I'm going to talk to my fiancee and let her know what happened. I'm not going to turn this into any more drama or a big fight.
Ashc101 said:
It sounds like V was probably in love with you from the very beginning, considering how upset she got with her sister for 'disrespecting' you by not committing and when you tried to distance yourself from her after the breakup. She also probably went to the same college as you to stay in your orbit.
I think it was a little naive of you to take V's assurance that G was fine with you two dating at face value but there's little that can be done about that now. You should definitely discuss yours and G's conversation to V, I would expect she has been waiting for this shoe to drop for awhile.
You should also set clear boundaries with both sisters going forward because I'm sure you have much drama ahead of you. Good luck.
[deleted] said:
You dated both sisters, honestly for years. You should have known this was not going to end well.
boomboom8188 said:
Dating your ex's little sister ... What could possibly go wrong?
And arstin said:
Tell V about the discussion. It's passed time to clear the air. You've known her for 9 years, so you probably already know whether or not her lie was a bad judgement call from a teenager hopelessly in love or just another link in a chain of deception that she is planning to wrap around your throat at the alter.
Before I posted the last thread, I was going to just let this whole thing die off and never speak to Vicky about it. But the majority of you felt it was best to at least be honest to Vicky, and at some point you all convinced me.
So yesterday morning I sat Vicky down and told her what had happened. Gwen was away at this point so I had the privacy for a real conversation. A lot of people in the last post really mistook what kind of person Vicky is, in my opinion. Vicky isn't some kind of evil mastermind that was playing me, her mother, her sister, and everyone else like puppets dancing on her strings.
When I met her, she was an earnest kid. And she grew to be an honest but determined teenager at the time that we started dating. I mention this so that people understand that this conversation wasn't an interrogation. I just wanted to know what she thought about what Gwen said. As it turns out, the truth is always somewhere in between, and I've learned a lot of new information.
I just let her speak and get everything off her chest. I didn't interrupt to ask for clarification, or interject to argue at any point. The way I'm going to write this down is probably annoying to read, but it's the way I processed them.
NEW = totally new infromation
CONFIRMED = info Gwen told me that Vicky confirmed
MESSY = info Gwen told me that wasn't fully honest
1.) NEW, Vicky's been in love with me for longer than I thought: Gwen and I were planning on taking her to the carnival in town on her 14th birthday, along with her group of friends. But Gwen got sick, and Vicky was starting to get sick, so they figured the whole plan was cancelled. I don't remember much of this event, but she remembers that I cheered her up and convinced her to go to the carnival.
So it was me + Vicky + Vicky's friends. And when Vicky would get tired or need to sit down and re-hydrate, I'd sit with her. She remembers that one of her friends was flirting with me and at one point gave me a compliment, and I redirected the compliment to Vicky, and it made Vicky feel like a million bucks. Says this was the night she fell in love.
2.) CONFIRMED, Gwen suspected Vicky, #1: I used to shower at Gwen's house once in a while, especially during summer vacation. This only used to happen after pickup games if Gwen wanted to hang out afterwards.
I'd leave dirty laundry here for Gwen to throw into the wash. Turns out Vicky started helping her later on and Gwen noticed that Vicky ONLY helped her when my dirty clothes were in the hamper, never on a normal day.
3.) CONFIRMED, Gwen suspected Vicky, #2: Senior year of high school I took art history. I didn't give a shit about the class but Vicky was super interested in hearing from me about it. Turns out Gwen caught Vicky researching my class topics several times so that Vicky could hold conversations with me.
4.) CONFIRMED, Gwen suspected Vicky, #3: Gwen knew that Vicky would put on makeup and tidy herself up every time I came to visit Gwen. Even if I'm just picking Gwen up to take Gwen out, Vicky'd come downstairs with makeup on to chat with me for a bit before I left. (I didn't mention to Vicky that I didn't notice at all.)
5.) MESSY, Gwen opposed Vicky's feelings, then came around: So Vicky told Gwen earnestly about her feelings for me before she even told her mom. This was 6 months after Gwen's and my relationship ended. Gwen got pretty heated at this and a week after Vicky told Gwen, there was an incident between the sisters where Gwen basically chewed Vicky out.
Gwen then told Vicky that I'd never fall for Vicky. This was when Vicky basically called out Gwen and said that Gwen wouldn't ever be happy for me. In this conversation, Gwen explicitly said that if, by "some miracle", I said yes to Vicky, then Gwen would be put her tail between her legs and admit she was wrong.
Gwen later (1 monthish) apologized about how she spoke to Vicky, and said that if Vicky truly loved me, she was happy for Vicky.
6.) MESSY, Gwen encouraged Vicky to confess to me: The next big episode regarding me came the month that Vicky confessed to me. Vicky and I were in a bit of a fight because I didn't like how she had behaved to a girl I was FWB with.
Vicky was crying at home and Gwen basically encouraged Vicky to "rip the band aid off" and tell me how she feels. This way, if I rejected Vicky, Vicky can at least move on. Vicky asked Gwen if that's really okay and Gwen said yes.
7.) MESSY, Gwen was happy and scared when Vicky was about to confess: In a conversation the evening that Vicky was going to tell me her feelings, Vicky and Gwen spoke again over the phone. Vicky remembers that Gwen made a very iffy joke that suggested that Gwen was hurting.
Vicky paused the convo and asked Gwen if Gwen really was okay with this. Gwen backpedalled and insisted it was just a joke, and said she was excited for her little sis. Vicky remembers the joke comment being something like: "Good luck getting the love of my life." So that's it.
The truth is more complicated I guess. Turns out that Vicky had feelings for me a long time ago. Things like "falling in love" with me for taking her to a carnival on her birthday seem dramatic and immature in retrospect, but it's important bits that make up a bigger truth. Also turns out that Gwen had small nagging suspicions over the years.
But most important is that it turns out when I was single and Vicky was working up courage to make a move, Gwen wasn't actually in opposition. Gwen ended up being a good sister and encouraging Vicky to chase what she wants.
What further complicates things is that Gwen used to express some insecurity around her body and how much more beautiful (read: right curves) Vicky was, back during the last 2 years of us dating. I dismissed these insecurities and I used to laugh them off, because at the time Gwen was 18 and Vicky was 15.
How does an 18 year old even compare herself to a 15 year old? I didn't know that there was this underlying sentiment of competition over the years. To spend years feeling jealous of your little sister must have been torture.
This was the least dramatic way I could think to resolve this. Since Gwen (either deceitfully or genuinely) doesn't remember any of her confessions to me, I'm going to let sleeping dogs lie, I think. Vicky is perfect, and I wish I could go back in time and take away the heartache she must have felt over the years as some insecure kid not knowing if I'd ever love her or not.
I'm posting this update partly to organize my thoughts, but also in case anyone feels strongly that I should talk to Gwen. I believe letting this rest and not poking it any more is the best option. Agree? Disagree?
