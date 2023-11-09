Guy walks in on MIL cheating, she begs him not to tell as it would 'destroy the family.' UPDATED

As he left she looked to me and started crying. She broke down and tried explaining the situation away. How their marriage had been suffering and how she loves FIL but feels so unsatisfied. She begged me not to say anything, that it was a mistake and it would nuke the family. She was hysterical.

I just sorta looked at her. What was I suppose to say? The begging wouldn’t stop, she even grabbed onto my shirt. She wanted me to not say anything and let it be swept under the rug. I told her flat out that I’m not lying to save herself. She then begged to be the one to tell FIL, to at least give her that.