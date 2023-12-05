Man's family invites him home for Christmas after disowning him eight years ago. UPDATED

Later that day, when I confronted Casey at home, I was so enraged that I sucker-punched him and knocked him out. I admit that I should have not gotten violent, but years of resentment towards him and the rest of the family just burst open.

In exchange for my family not pressing charges on me as I could have been tried as an adult in court, I was sent to live with my paternal aunt (48F) who at this point was estranged from the family and lived in another city about 2 hours away. From then on, I have not had any contact with them.

At first it was tough, but later on, with support from my aunt, and her husband (48M) I moved on from wanting a relationship with them.

I transferred to a different high school and attended a university in my Aunt's city and graduated as an electrical engineer. I later met my wife and got married to her.