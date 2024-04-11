'MIL tried to jeopardize my career by so I kicked her out of the house.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

To answer the most common questions I got on my original post: 1.) While I was tearing her a new one, she was very belittling of the severity of the situation. She would say things like, "It's no big deal, I don't even know them!" or "You can trust me, we're faaaaamily!"

I think that her not understanding that this isn't just gossip made my mind stop working. It literally broke me and I had no more rational F's to give to her. You want to snoop? Fine. But don't make ME feel like the a$$h@le when you get caught. You were the one in the wrong! The whole time she was just trying to make me feel like I was overreacting, and that what she did wasn't THAT big of a deal.