Mom jealous of daughter's relationship with SIL, tries to drive them apart. AITA?

A mother's love for her daughter might actually be hurting her.

One mother took to the forums to ask for advice about her relationship with her daughter. After some earlylife difficulties, she is trying to make things right. But she feels like her role has been usurped by her sister-in-law. She is hurt that her daughter has formed a deeper bond with someone else and seeks to drive a wedge between them to create space for herself.

AITA for keeping my daughter away from my sister in law?

u/throwra1290s

During the first four-ish years of my daughter's life my husband and I had many fights and struggles. At one point he was living with my daughter and his brother for almost two years and we nearly got divorced. My daughter bonded very strongly to his brother's wife.