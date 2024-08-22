'My BIL's husband makes me feel uncomfortable and I don't know how to tell my husband.' UPDATED

The other day was my husband's birthday and I decided to bake a cake and prepare a special dinner to receive his family, and of course he had something to say about that. He started making fun of me saying that it was time for me to get my ass off the couch to do something productive.

And he doesn't say those things when my husband is around, he says them when we are alone, and I try to ignore him because I don't want problems but I can't do that anymore.

Yesterday he sent me an article about intimacy after giving birth and how many times husbands cheat on their wives because they are tired and don't want to hook up, and said something like I should pay attention and not let my marriage be ruined by "my laziness".