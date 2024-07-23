'My fiancée's grandma made a wild accusation against me. Can I disinvite her from our wedding?' UPDATED

The following day, she refused to come to a family dinner I was preparing for all week. We figured she was still upset. We were annoyed by the rudeness and blatant disregard for all the work we put in, but we still had fun. She ended up staying at the hotel the remainder of the trip. The rest of her family continued to visit with us and the trip ended on a happy note.

The next day, I noticed that her grandma blocked my entire family on Facebook. We spoke to my future MIL and got the “real story”. Apparently on the way to dinner, her grandma thought that our roommate and I are “getting too friendly“. She is somehow convinced that I’m going to leave my fiancée for our roommate, steal our house, and have my family help.