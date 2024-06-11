'My family set me up with my GF and now she's claiming to be pregnant. I am sterile.' UPDATED 2X

I took out the pregnancy tests and gave it to her and told her to prove that she was actually pregnant and told her where the bathroom was. She started screaming at me(never done this before, I was shocked at this), then she went out the door and called her parents in. Now everyone is screaming at me in my own home because I asked her to prove the pregnancy not even a DNA test.

I told them all to screw off and one hour later my parents and they all came to my home and they spilled the beans. She was never actually pregnant(as many redditors said), my parents were afraid that I was getting old for marriage and wanted me to marry and give them grandchildren.