Parents sue daughter after sister dies and leaves everything to her. Updated

The emotional toll of losing a sibling is one of the most devestating life experiences. On top of losing your loved one, being bombarded by disputs over money within a family can be absolutely heartbreaking. One woman was at a loss, feeling that her parents were valuing her late sister's assets more than their relationship with their children and that they resented her for her sister leaving her everything in the will. TIFUwhyyyyyyymeeeeee took to Reddit to explain.
My 36F sister died 6 months ago from a heart condition. She practically raised me so it’s been difficult to deal with. I’m in my final year of University and have failed every single class this semester. She’d be disappointed but it is what it is.
My sister never married, never had children. I lived with her near campus. She ran her successful side business, I got to help her occasionally as a paid intern. She worked a lot but not to support us, she wanted to retire by the time she was 40. She would’ve been done in 4 years and her heart had to fail her first.