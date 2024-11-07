'I suspect my sister-in-law was planning to ruin my wedding. She was acting WEIRD.'

I 25F am getting married to my husband 27M in the summer of this year. His sister has never really liked me... I don't know why. I've made a few attempts to talk to her when we were dating. She never wanted to talk hang out or she'd make snide remarks. When my fiancé would do things with me she would get irritated.
It's like she didn't want me near him. I even tried to include her in on wedding planning but she would turn me down so I really don't care to talk to her or get to know her.
Last week I was talking with my mom and MIL about flower arrangements today and invitations. She came over and took what I had drew up and she looked at them weirdly. She asked "The guests are wearing white?" I nodded "Isn't that supposed to be for the bride" I told her as I got older I didn't want to wear white and wanted to go for a different color. She put the invite down and left.
Over the week I felt like she was trying to pry and see what color I was wearing. I told her I wanted it to be a surprise but she would NOT let this go. I'm keeping my dress at my moms house and everyone from both of our families was there. My mom was talking about how pretty my dress is and that she cried when she saw me in it. I asked her was it in a safe place and she said of course.
My SIL excused herself to the bathroom. I went in after to let in my best friend and my niece (God daughter) and I saw my SIL come downstairs. I asked her what she was doing and she looks like she was caught. She says "Looking for the bathroom" and I go "There's a bathroom right there that you walked past" she apologizes and goes outside.
I was talking to my best friend and told her how weird she had been acting and she goes "Girl, she was definitely planning to wear white and ruin your day. You stopped that plan in it's tracks." I'm starting to think that was it.
Also, I wanted to say, the room that the dress was in was locked so there was no way she could have got in. She didn't see it. This dress is really near and dear to my heart because it's my favorite color and it was my brothers favorite color and he passed away. I would be completely heart broken if she saw it and decided to ruin this day that supposed to be happy.
For the bachelorette party... I didn't want her there but since I am having it a month before the wedding I'm thinking about inviting her. I'm going to take a page from the comment about asking all the people in my party to not wear a specific color like green because I want to wear it and see if she does it then.
MissMurderpants said:
Don’t have her at your mom’s anymore and be sure the dress is on lockdown. She didn’t see it at your mom’s did she?
OP responded:
She did not, it's in my brothers room who passed away. My mom keeps that room locked.
primeirofilho said:
You could tell her something wrong to see what happens. Tell her you are wearing your great grandma's fuschia wedding dress. If she shows up in fuschia, you have proof.
OP responded:
This is actually hilarious. I made it clear that everyone should wear white. I'm going to leave the wrong color somewhere and see if that happens. It may be an AH thing but she's trying to make our wedding day about her so
[deleted] said:
Tell her you’re embracing your Scottish ancestry/heritage and will be showing up in your ancestral clan plaid … she will go nuts trying to figure out what it is, and trying to find your tartan. 😆 (proud McGregor here)
KittKatt7179 said:
I saw a post here the other day where they gave everyone invites telling them what color NOT to wear, but gave the one drama lama a totally different color, knowing that she would try to outdo the bride. And she, of course, came in thinking she was going to outshine the bride in a hideous pink nightmare.
Yeah, there was that. This is what you should do. Have everyone else wearing white, tell her you are wearing lavender and pink, and then let her come in looking like a barbie inspired nightmare.
Teddy_Funsisco asked:
What does your fiance think of all this? Has he talked to her to 1) find out what exactly her problem is, and 2) put the kaibash on her BS?
He needs to put his foot down on her since this is his sister causing the problems. The other stuff of leaving a differently colored dress out to "fool" her should be used as backup if she continues to be such a weirdo about all this. Why is she even involved if she's acting so weird???
OP responded:
I thought I replied. I did tell my fiance after what my friend told me and he said he would ask her what was she doing and tell her to put an end to it. He has noticed she was being more involved but thought she was Just coming around more to having me in the family
And Fun-Yellow-6576 said:
Send a picture to a few family members and friends of a nice dress in the color you didn’t choose, be sure and tell them not to share with anyone. Wear that color during your bridal shower, cake tasting, etc. post pics of you in that color.
Come back after the wedding and let us know if she wore white or the faux color.
We'll keep you posted on any updates!