'I suspect my sister-in-law was planning to ruin my wedding. She was acting WEIRD.'

I was talking to my best friend and told her how weird she had been acting and she goes "Girl, she was definitely planning to wear white and ruin your day. You stopped that plan in it's tracks." I'm starting to think that was it.

She later added this update to the post:

Also, I wanted to say, the room that the dress was in was locked so there was no way she could have got in. She didn't see it. This dress is really near and dear to my heart because it's my favorite color and it was my brothers favorite color and he passed away. I would be completely heart broken if she saw it and decided to ruin this day that supposed to be happy.