'I caught my sister trying to steal from me and now my mom is making ME apologize.' UPDATED 2X

tl;dr: Had lunch to talk with my mom about what happened. She claimed that my sister was justified in what she did because she was upset that I wasn't sharing my money with her. Told me that we are a family and should share in each other's success and that I am being selfish by not doing so. I got up and walked out

Edit: Small update I thought I'd post. She called me but I didn't want to talk so I let it go to voicemail. She left a voice mail telling me to check my email. Here is her email: "First of all, it was very rude of you to walk out on me at the cafe. I was humiliated and you should know better than to treat your mother like that.