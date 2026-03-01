'AITA for taking my baby and leaving my ex after my MIL tried to bleed me dry financially?'

I need to vent because I feel like I’ve been living in a psychological thriller for the past few years.
I met my partner (36M) four years ago. Right at the start, he was upfront about having Asperger’s and being on disability. Honestly, I (35F) didn't mind. I’m an entrepreneur, I’m financially independent, and I was looking for a partner who could focus more on the kids and the household while I ran the business. It seemed like a fair trade. Then I got pregnant, and the "Mother-in-Law show" began.
The Timeline of the Sh!tshow:
The Attempted "Family Shakedown": My partner started working for my company as my assistant (3 days a week, the rest was for his hobbies and chores). Out of nowhere, MIL decided I was "exploiting" him.
She called a formal family council and demanded he be paid a six-figure salary. Her logic? "It stays in the family anyway." When my mother (co-owner) told her we aren't paying $100k for a part-time assistant with zero experience, MIL snapped.
The 3-Weeks-Before-Birth Betrayal: She spent months brainwashing him. Three weeks before I was due, he quit. I then found out she’d been running a campaign behind my back, telling him the baby wasn't his and that he shouldn't sign the birth certificate to avoid "financial responsibility" since he was now unemployed (the job she made him quit!).
I had to cancel our lease because I refused to pay for everything alone for someone who stabbed me in the back like that. The Rental Trap: We ended up moving into an apartment on their family property. It was a moldy, trashed disaster left by previous tenants. I paid for a full renovation and brand-new furniture out of my own pocket just so I wouldn't have to bring a newborn into a biohazard.
Everything was "fine" for about a year until my partner broke his ankle. I couldn't be by his side 24/7—I had to work, pay the mortgage on our house (currently under reconstruction), and take care of a toddler. That was the final straw for MIL.
The Grand Finale: She literally packed him up, moved him back into her own apartment to "care for him," and told me I had until the end of January to move out. She kicked me and her 18-month-old granddaughter out in the middle of winter while our future home was still a construction site.
Luckily, my mother took us in. I rented a storage unit and took every single piece of furniture and equipment I bought for that apartment. MIL was livid. She actually told me that "a decent person would have left it all there" because I lived there "for free." She completely ignored the fact that I increased the value of her property by thousands of dollars with the renovation.
Current Situation: She only acknowledged my daughter after a DNA test proved she was the grandmother. Now, she "generously" offered to babysit twice a week if I drive the toddler to her. My answer? Absolutely not. I told my partner he is welcome to see his daughter, but his mother is dead to me. We are now coordinating "play days" with Dad so they have contact, but she will never see my child again.
Am I the "villain" for taking my furniture and cutting her off, or is she as delusional as I think she is?
Sunflower-2026 said:
Not the villain. Your MIL is a crazy witch. And your husband is a mama’s boy who doesn’t respect your marriage. I would’ve divorced him the first time he doubted it was his child. Go no contact with the witch, divorce the husband and enjoy your freedom from the toxicity. And congrats on the baby 😊
OP responded:
Thank you. My daughter is light of my life. Luckily he has no right to make decision as long as he doesn't take me to custody court.
CeramicSavage said:
Nta. I'm surprised you're still with your partner honestly. I hope his name isn't on your house being built. I can't imagine he is because there's no way he has credit of any kind. I wouldn't allow her any access at all. She chose to be a terrible person and that has consequences.
OP responded:
Fortunately the house is only in my name. We are not together but I am trying to be polite and let him have contact with our daughter as long as he has at least some interest.
Odd_Substance_9032 said:
Go to court get custody and child support….never let the witch near your baby
OP responded:
He isn't at the birth certificate. So as long as he doesn't take me to court they have no right to claim time with my daughter. On the other side I have no right for child support.... That's how it works in my country.
IntrepidMuch said:
Your MIL is awful!! I don’t know how she convinced you to move into something she owned but lesson learned. Definitely keep your baby away from her because eff her and her bad energy!
OP responded:
She didn't convince me. It was my partner. He wanted I and our baby close. He is great dad when he's with her and she loves him. But now he chose to stay away from us and even away from his mom
Background-Classic39 said:
NTA Make sure to protect yourself and your child legally. Take baby daddy off any of your assets. Go to court to set up child support and visitation rules. Make it absolutely clear that if Dad lets his mother see your child that there will be legal consequences.
To give you some context on why she is so obsessed with control: her own husband (MIL’s ex) left her for her best friend and wiped out all their bank accounts, leaving her with nothing but a dilapidated property. I think that trauma broke her, and she’s been trying to control every cent and every person around her ever since to make sure she’s never 'powerless' again.
She even tried this with her daughter (my SIL). It got so bad that the daughter ended up marrying a man 20 years her senior and moved to Germany just to get away. Now they only see each other for occasional visits.
It’s sad, really—she’s repeating the same patterns that already cost her a relationship with her daughter, and now she’s doing it again with her son and her granddaughter. But I refuse to let my child be the next 'project' she uses to soothe her own trauma.