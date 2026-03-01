'AITA for taking my baby and leaving my ex after my MIL tried to bleed me dry financially?'

​The Grand Finale: ​She literally packed him up, moved him back into her own apartment to "care for him," and told me I had until the end of January to move out. She kicked me and her 18-month-old granddaughter out in the middle of winter while our future home was still a construction site.

​Luckily, my mother took us in. I rented a storage unit and took every single piece of furniture and equipment I bought for that apartment. MIL was livid. She actually told me that "a decent person would have left it all there" because I lived there "for free." She completely ignored the fact that I increased the value of her property by thousands of dollars with the renovation.