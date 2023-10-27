'Nobody showed up to my wedding because I married my sister's crush.' AITA? UPDATED

Since her original post, OP has posted this update on the situation:

Many of you suggested that I should come clean. And there are pros and cons. Pros is that its the right thing to do, and if my sister wants to hate me she has the right to know the full extent of my betrayal. I will never pretend what I did back then was right. I just fell for him, is that a good enough excuse?

And seeing that I still love him so many years later, it was real from the beginning. Cons is that it would probably hurt my sister even more and probably jeopardize her marriage even more if it turns out she’s still hung up over my husband.