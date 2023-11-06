Woman exposes her stepdaughter's mom for fraud in front of her whole family. 'AITA?'

Here's the original post:
My fiancé had his daughter (my stepdaughter) unexpectedly shortly before we met. Despite being a month apart, he and his daughter's mother could not have more different financial situations.
On paper, she is wildly successful. Graduated college with no student loans, stable career, owns her own house outright in a great area, and even has ample money in savings. My fiancé on the other hand is buried in student debt, and there's no way we'll ever own a home.
My in-laws hate the situation with his daughter. They hate that we live so far away, but more than that, they're embarassed that he/we aren't anywhere near as established as her mother is when we're the same age. We're currently stuck where we are, so we can't have that much custody right now and they understand that.
They never fail to bring up how much more stable her mother is, and always have snide comments about everything she's doing that we couldn't even dream of helping with.
The truth about her is that she's only financially stable because she's a thief. She stole her parents estate using a loophole to contest the will even though she knew they wanted her to get nothing, and then proceeded to sell their house for 400k more than it was worth by straight up committing fraud. The poor family that bought the house even tried to sue her but lost due to technicalities.
I'm sorry if I'm not willing to sympathize with and praise a woman that used her bad childhood to justify becoming a monster. Ok fine, she "broke generational cycles" and only had a child once she "was stable", but she only got there by lying, cheating, and stealing until she took absolutely everything she felt she deserved.
No matter what it took or who she had to hurt. Yes, she did have a terrible childhood, but she's not a good person now. My fiancé only wants to keep the peace with his parents, so he never says anything, but I'm tired of them making it seem like he's a deadbeat just because he doesn't have as much money as Ms. Bernadette Madoff.
When they came to visit a month ago, I printed out all of the court records and laid them out on the table so they would finally have to face the truth. Now they're mad at me for "being petty and jealous", and my fiancé is mad because it got him uninvited for Christmas. AITA? I just wanted them to lose their rose colored glasses about her.
JegHaderStatistik said:
So how do you know "the truth" about her success? Its quite easy to say who shouldnt get anything, so i doubt a "loophole" changed anything. Also, you will have to elaborate a whole more on committing fraud for 400k. A fraud of that size would almost guarantee that she would get jailed.
Bring-out-le-mort said:
"She stole her parents estate using a loophole to contest the will even though she knew they wanted her to get nothing, and then proceeded to sell their house for 400k more than it was worth by straight up committing fraud. The poor family that bought the house even tried to sue her but lost due to technicalities."
There's a lot more to this than what you either know or are saying. She "stole" her family's estate by contesting the will.? No lawyer would have taken on the probate case if it was illegal because they wouldn't get paid by someone without inheritance rights. The judge awarded her the estate. She was the rightful heir. End of.
YTA! Get over your envy & jealousy. It will only destroy your own life. Your inlaws are sh!tty to their son. That's what you are most angry about. Instead of addressing that, you went through a whole lot of effort to take down another woman's life. It makes you petty in your husband & in-laws eyes. You should have discussed this with him instead of acting alone.
Now he feels separate from you instead of in a partnership. He needs your support more than you need to fight your inlaws. Focus on your relationship more than the ex.
ClaDash said:
YTA. It wasn’t your truth to tell. If she is that big of an incompetent thief, sooner or later she would have gotten caught and the truth would have come out on its own. Outing their granddaughters mother only made you look small.