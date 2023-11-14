Woman finds out husband hooked up with her estranged sister while they were separated. UPDATED

The sister who I stayed with, called me up and informed me that my husband slept with my other sister while we were separated. I have a strained relationship with this sister, but I never thought she'd cross that line.

I confronted my husband who admitted she was the one person he was with. I just broke down crying, told him he was a terrible human being, and I didn't even want to look at him.

He told me to tell him that the person I was with wasn't Chris and he would agree that he was a terrible person. I didn't respond and he just nodded and smugly said, "That's what I thought!"