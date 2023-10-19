Woman's BIL shows screenshots to prove her husband cheated, husband claims they're 'fake.' UPDATE

In the fight Chris said that he didn’t deserve anything he had and my husband had forced Chris to keep his secrets, my husband said that Chris was a liar who wanted to ruin my husband’s life since he was jealous that he’s better off in life than Chris is.

For relevant context here, Chris was struggling a lot a few years ago, while my husband and I were buying a house, having our first child, etc, and I know he harbors some resentment from that time.) It ended with my husband kicking Chris out. He immediately told me everything Chris said was a lie, that he was just trying to cause chaos.

But when I woke up this morning Chris had texted me about 20 pictures and videos that were screenshots and screen recordings of conversations between my husband and Chris.