Man adopts BIL's abandoned daughter, calls him 'a joke' when he tries to hug her.

My sister Rachel was married to Daniel (40m) for 8 years. They were high school sweethearts and they tied the knot shortly after their graduation. They had a daughter together, Alice (16f), who was Rachel’s entire world.
Rachel ended up being diagnosed with cancer when she was a few weeks away from delivery and after Alice was born, she started chemo asap. It ended up being treatment resistant and aggressive, and Rachel ended up passing by the time Alice was 2.
Daniel emotionally checked out completely. He decided to take a job opportunity abroad, and he left Alice in mine and my wife’s custody. At first he said it was temporary, that he just needed to get things in order before Alice came to live with him, but eventually it was obvious that it would be much longer.