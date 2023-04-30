Man adopts BIL's abandoned daughter, calls him 'a joke' when he tries to hug her.

AITA for calling my BIL 'a joke of a father' in front of his wife and kids?

Dizzy_Molasses5704

My sister Rachel was married to Daniel (40m) for 8 years. They were high school sweethearts and they tied the knot shortly after their graduation. They had a daughter together, Alice (16f), who was Rachel’s entire world.

Rachel ended up being diagnosed with cancer when she was a few weeks away from delivery and after Alice was born, she started chemo asap. It ended up being treatment resistant and aggressive, and Rachel ended up passing by the time Alice was 2.