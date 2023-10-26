Mom refuses to give family heirloom ring to daughter because she doesn't like her fiancé. 'AITA?'

"AITA for not offering a family heirloom ring to the daughter who got married first?"

Here's the story:

I have two daughters, Claire and Emma, who have never gotten along well. Claire was the rebellious one growing up, hated any type of societal expectations, and Emma was much more conventional. Claire began dating her now husband when she went away to college and the first time she brought him home my husband was not happy.

He had black nail polish and a streak in his hair. I actually had a conversation with my husband about how he can't be such a pompous @$$ and he is going to drive Claire away. Neither of us like her husband, but we try to bite our tongues. He did not ask my husband for her hand in marriage and when they told us they were engaged she already had a ring.