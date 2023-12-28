'AITA for having my wife’s missing ring replicated without her knowledge?' UPDATED

Do you think he's an a-hole for doing this? This is what top commenters had to say:

Cursd818 said:

YTA. But let me explain. When your wife "found" the ring, she didn't just find a lump of metal and rock. She found a lost connection to her grandmother. She found memories and love.

And when she found out the ring was a replica, she lost her grandmother again. She lost those memories and that connection. She's been hit by a wall of grief all over again, but this time. You're to blame.

Your heart was absolutely in the right place, but you really messed up. Apologise to her for causing that pain. Suggest that maybe the ring can be a new heirloom for you both to attach your own memories to, but also in honour of her grandmother.