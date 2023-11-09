'AITA for not letting my son use family heirloom ring to propose to his GF?'

Also everyone if telling my a 5k ruby is probably worth over 10k so I’m taking it to an expert but I don’t trust with that value that it won’t go “missing”.

Truth is he doesn’t remember much of grandma, she died with dementia when he was 8 and so he doesn’t really care about the ring, he just sees it as a convenient, pretty thing to propose with and a way to show his gf he’s serious since their relationship is so rocky.

sk9592 said:

NTA, You are 100% entitled to determine what happens with your property and he is out of line for assuming that he gets free use of your ring.

I am also 100% in agreement with drafting a document that the ring goes back to you in the event of a divorce. Make sure it is a document that a lawyer drafts.