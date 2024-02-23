'AITA for asking for the full inheritance instead of splitting it with my wealthy sister?' UPDATED

I was trying and furiously googling. In the end, I called my ex (he's a lot more savvy with this kind of stuff but I try not to intrude in his life) and had a bit of a cry while explaining everything that was going on with my dad's stuff, me being locked out, and just all the other drama with my sister.

He said back when our son was born my dad gave him a copy of his will (since that was also around time my dad started getting sick). Long story short he found it this morning and the condo was left to US. There should also be an RESP for my son. IT IS SIGNED AND NOTARIZED BY A LAWYER!!