'AITA for making my daughter split her inheritance after she took a DNA test behind my back?'

Update: Thank you to everyone's responses. Even the ones calling my "YTA," but based on a few frequent questions, comments and/or themes I feel like I need to clarify some things.

1. My other two children are Junior (17m) and Sam (14f). The half sibling is now 5.

2. When my husband drafted the will, 10 years ago, he initially named just our children but a friend of ours had an "Oops" baby so he changed it to be just "his children" incase we had another one. At least that's what he told me.

3. After the mistress threatened to tell my children and I decided to tell them. I sat them all down and explained the situation. They were understandably devastated and asked if they really had another sibling. I told them that I didn't know and that if the mistress could prove it she might get some money.