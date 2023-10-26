'AITA for donating my daughter's college fund instead of giving it to my step-daughter?' UPDATED

We decided to divide it and we would each donate to charities we felt would make our daughter proud. My step daughter however thinks we should split it evenly and she should get some cushion for buying a house, since I’m married to her father and that makes my contribution his money too.

She thinks donating essentially $13000 wouldn’t mean anything to a big charity and I could help someone I know in real life. My husband has since joined her side and thinks $13000 would help her buy a house and we can honor my daughter in another way. AITA for not wanting to change my plans?

Should she give some of the money to her step-daughter? Or stick with her plan to donate it?

Here's what top commenters had to say:

