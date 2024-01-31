'AITA for not splitting my inheritance with my late dad's wife and her kids?' UPDATED

I contacted the lawyer and everything is cut and dry, he left his wife and step kids $100 each and left everything else to me, but I’m starting to feel bad for his wife. Would I be the a-hole if I didn’t split the money? I mean my dad never did anything for me, so this last grand gesture is really all I’ll have.

Edit: they’re living in the house and she’s not on the title, I’m planning on hiring a property management company and writing up an official lease. I don’t want to make them homeless and I’m not planning on selling the house right away but I don’t want to make any mistakes and lose the house by having her live in it, thus the property management company.