'AITA for refusing to split my inheritance evenly with my brother?' UPDATED

partying hard, smoking weeds, going to rock concerts, spending weeks and even months traveling the world, never settling down in one place for too long. I, on the other hand, am a very organized person. I have a stable job which I love. My wife is 5 months pregnant and I can’t be happier. So excited to be a father.

Nevertheless, in a way I think my brother’s right. Aunt would have split the money between us if she had known that my father had another son. I didn’t want to repeat my father and aunt’s mistakes, so I split the money from her bank account evenly with him. But it wasn’t enough for him. He insists that I sell the house as well and split the money from its sale. Only then it would be fair, according to him.