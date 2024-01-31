'AITA if I send a cease and desist letter to my late husband's daughter?' UPDATED

His wife, however, convinced the kids that he had cheated on her (he hadn't). His children hated him as a result of her actions (though he was a loving dad) and refused any contact. This crushed my husband. The hurt grew into resentment, and he decided not to leave his children anything when he died. He updated his will 4 years ago. I do not want to give his kids anything either, though I have the means to.

I told them as such and the daughter blew up at me and began calling me nonstop. I blocked her but she somehow got ahold of my work email (I am a professor) and sent me several angry emails. Neither the son or daughter is well-off and the daughter has 3 kids who I’ve never met.